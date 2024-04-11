Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a public inquiry on Wednesday he found it "very improbable” the Chinese government would prefer his Liberal Party to win recent elections, given the high tensions between the two countries.

Trudeau was testifying at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canadian elections, particularly by China.

The inquiry was prompted by a series of media leaks last year that cited intelligence memos alleging China was orchestrating efforts to get certain candidates elected in Canada.