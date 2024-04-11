The United States is adding four Chinese companies to an export blacklist for seeking to acquire AI chips for China's military, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The companies are "involved with providing AI chips to China's military modernization programs" and military intelligence users, the Commerce Department's Kevin Kurland, an export enforcement official, said at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on strengthening export control enforcement.

The companies are among 11 additions to the Commerce Department Entity List posted by the government on Wednesday. Suppliers need licenses, likely to be denied, to ship goods and technology to companies on the list.