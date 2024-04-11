Yuko Kishida, wife of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, met with around 20 U.S. high school students learning Japanese, together with U.S. first lady Jill Biden, at a White House library on Wednesday.

Yuko Kishida introduced the students to the world of haiku, teaching them how a seasonal reference must always be contained in the 17-syllable poem.

Jill Biden stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges, saying, "The ties that bind our nations are not just forged by heads of state."

On Tuesday, the Japanese first lady participated in a tea ceremony with people promoting Japan-U.S. exchanges and a national cherry blossom festival event.