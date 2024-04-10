A small butsudan (Buddhist altar) store in the city of Kumamoto has extended a compassionate gesture to victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake: providing them with small altars free of charge.

The shop was established by a purveyor of Wajima-nuri lacquerware, a traditional craft native to Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture — an area hit badly by the quake.

Koki Nagata, 61, the founder’s son and second-generation owner, shared his heartfelt feelings, stating, "The store owes its existence to Wajima. I want to support the hearts of the victims not only in Ishikawa, but also in other areas of Japan.”