Pakistan’s new finance minister is on a mission to fix his country. To many, it’s an unenviable task.

Muhammad Aurangzeb took up the post last month, at a time when Pakistan’s economy is enduring the most turbulent period in its history.

Lurching from one bailout program to the next with the International Monetary Fund classifying its debt as only borderline sustainable, Pakistan has Asia’s fastest inflation, anemic growth, and one of the lowest tax-collection rates in the world.