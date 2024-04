Thailand is prepared to accept 100,000 people fleeing Myanmar, Bangkok's foreign minister said Tuesday, as fighting near a crucial border town rumbles on.

Thailand shares a 2,400-kilometer border with Myanmar, which has been embroiled in a civil war since the junta overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021.

In recent months Myanmar's army has faced its worst threat yet as fighting from anti-junta groups engulfed previously peaceful areas of the country.