When South Korean voters head to the polls on Wednesday to elect members of the country’s National Assembly, they will also be delivering a judgment on President Yoon Suk-yeol’s first two years in office — one that could have lasting implications for the final three years of his single five-year term.

All of the 300 seats in the National Assembly, the country’s parliament, are being contested in the election, with Yoon’s conservative People Power Party (PPP) aiming to win a majority from the liberal bloc led by the Democratic Party (DP).

Polls are set to open from 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., with voters choosing National Assembly members to serve four-year terms. At the polls, 254 of the 300 seats will be settled by direct district elections, while under the country’s partial proportional representation system, voters will also select a political party, deciding the share of the remaining 46 seats.