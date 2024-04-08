Weeks after Myanmar's military government announced a nationwide draft, two young women from far-flung parts of the Southeast Asian country headed to the jungles to take up arms against the junta.

For two men in their 30s in Myanmar's two largest cities, the threat of conscription after the February call-up prompted them to upend their lives and flee to neighboring Thailand.

The choices by these four young people to rebel or flee offer a glimpse into the turmoil in Myanmar as a growing military resistance poses the biggest challenge to the junta since it seized power in a 2021 coup.