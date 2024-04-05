A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that hit Russia's Tatarstan region this week was likely a modified Ukrainian-made Aeroprakt A-22 light aircraft, several experts said, offering insight into one of Kyiv's deepest drone strikes to date.

Russia said the attack hit an industrial site's dorms and hurt 13 people. A Kyiv intelligence source said it struck a site used to produce Russian long-range drones that have been used in the thousands to pound Ukraine during the 25-month war.

Russian media reported that two drones struck the dormitory at Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which is located more than 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv near the Russian border. It is unclear what the second drone was.