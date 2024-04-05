The staggering suffering, death and destruction of six months of war since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack has widened the gulf between Israelis and Palestinians, leaving both feeling that the prospect of peace is ever more elusive.

Israeli farmer Yarden Zemach, 38, said he felt safe when picking avocados with Palestinians on Oct. 5 — just two days before the attack.

But ever since the violence that claimed his brother's life in the devastated Beeri kibbutz some four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Gaza border fence, he views Palestinians in Gaza as a threat.