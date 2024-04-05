The Metropolitan Police Department has issued a warning to the public regarding a phishing scam targeting individuals with false claims of arrest warrants issued by the Tokyo police.

The police said they confirmed a case of a scam, which aims to deceive victims into accessing a fake website that looks like that of the Tokyo police and disclosing their personal information including names and bank account PIN codes. It has prompted authorities to urge heightened vigilance among the public.

According to the Tokyo police’s special fraud task force, a man living in the capital received a suspicious call on his mobile phone around March from an individual posing as a police investigator who asserted that the man's bank account had been used in criminal activities.