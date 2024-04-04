With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third year showing no signs of immediate resolution, Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing both public and private resources to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

During the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, held in Tokyo on Feb. 19, Japan took a significant step in the adoption of documents aimed at fostering cooperation in agriculture and infrastructure restoration.

In the future, Tokyo plans to promote nonmilitary support, focusing on private investment. By bolstering assistance to Ukraine, Japan also aims to send a message to China, cautioning against unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea and East China Sea.