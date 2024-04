The average amount of money people will be spending for this year’s cherry blossom viewing is ¥2,831 ($19), the highest in six years, as more people travel for the annual event, according to a survey by Weathernews, a private weather company.

The figure topped pre-pandemic levels in 2019 (¥2,728) and is up by ¥301 from last year (¥2,530).

The survey, conducted via the company’s app, allowed respondents to select budgets ranging from none to over ¥10,000 in increments of ¥500.