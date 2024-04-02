Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on Monday in a strike that Tehran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

Emergency workers were seen clambering atop rubble of a destroyed building inside the diplomatic compound in the Mezzeh district of Damascus, adjacent to the main Iranian embassy building. Emergency vehicles were parked outside. An Iranian flag hung from a pole by the debris.

"We strongly condemn this atrocious terrorist attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed a number of innocents," said Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad who was seen at the site along with Syria's interior minister.