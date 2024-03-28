A salvage crew climbing up a fire-ravaged ship lined with barbed wire. A French naval vessel fighting off combat drones. And seafarers navigating through the looming risks of encountering Somali pirates.

These are scenes from a perilous mission that began soon after missiles fired by Houthi militants slammed into a 50,000-ton cargo ship on March 6.

The journey of the True Confidence as it was attempting to sail through the Gulf of Aden — pieced together by Bloomberg News from interviews, photographs, official statements and ship-tracking data — offers a look at a deadly new era for the international shipping industry.