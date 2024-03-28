The Japan Tourism Agency has selected 20 areas to implement model projects aimed at addressing challenges related to overtourism — a surge in tourists that negatively impacts the lives of local residents and the natural environment.

In the 20 areas, local government officials and residents will draw up plans in fiscal 2024, which starts on Monday, to ease traffic congestion and raise awareness about tourist manners.

The areas include Niseko in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Tokyo's Asakusa, the city of Kyoto and Iriomote Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.