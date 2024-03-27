The Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) has announced punishments of two officers for power harassment — workplace bullying — by people in senior positions.

An MSDF captain in his 50s was slapped with a three-month suspension from duty for harshly scolding five then-subordinates between September 2021 and April 2023, the MSDF said Tuesday.

To the five, the captain repeatedly made such remarks as "You are incompetent," and "Come to work also on days off. I won't forgive you." Two of the five went to hospital due to mental problems.

The other punished officer is a rear admiral in his 50s who took an intimidating attitude repeatedly between August 2021 and March 2022. He will see one-sixth of his pay reduced for one month.

When he found reports from his subordinates unsatisfactory at meetings, he would slap a notebook on the desk noisily and leave the room abruptly, according to the MSDF.

The captain in question claimed to have instructed his subordinates within the scope of his work, while the rear admiral denied the allegations, the MSDF said. Both said they do not think they committed power harassment.