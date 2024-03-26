North Korea will refuse “any contact or negotiations” with Japan in the future, the powerful sister of the nuclear-armed country’s leader said Tuesday, just a day after she said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had requested a summit with her brother, Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency that a summit meeting between the two countries was “not of interest to us.”

"Our government has clearly understood Japan's attitude once again, and the conclusion is that we will disregard and reject any contact or negotiations with the Japanese side," KCNA quoted her as saying.