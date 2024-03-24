Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has announced that it is voluntarily recalling a line of dietary supplements containing beni kōji fermented rice after reports of kidney problems from 13 people, including six who required hospitalization.

The Osaka-based drugmaker announced Friday that, of the six hospitalized, two suffered symptoms serious enough to require temporary dialysis. Five of the six have been discharged from the hospitals, the firm said.

The firm is recalling about 300,000 packs of five supplements containing fermented rice and calling on customers who bought them to stop taking them immediately.