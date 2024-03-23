A Philippine Coast Guard vessel was “impeded and encircled” by a Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels while on a resupply mission Saturday morning in the disputed South China Sea, video released by Manila showed.

The Philippine Coast Guard vessel, which was escorting the civilian boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4) as it headed for a Philippine military base on Second Thomas Shoal, had been “isolated from the resupply boat due to the irresponsible and provocative behavior of the Chinese maritime forces, who have shown a disregard for the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea,” Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela wrote on X.

Video accompanying the post to the social media site showed the Philippine Coast Guard ship surrounded by the three Chinese vessels.