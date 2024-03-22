EU leaders grappled at a summit meeting Thursday with how to get more weapons to Ukraine's outgunned forces while also rearming their own countries in the face of Russia's emboldened President Vladimir Putin.

Over two years into Moscow's war against its neighbor, Kyiv's troops are struggling to hold back the Russian army as Western deliveries of ammunition have faltered.

Putin meanwhile has tightened his iron grip over his country by winning a new six-year term in elections after opposition was crushed.