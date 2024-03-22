Japan is expected to discuss cooperating on technology with the AUKUS defense grouping at a summit in Washington next month, according to comments from a high-ranking U.S. diplomat published in Japanese media on Friday.

The United States, Australia and Britain established the AUKUS security partnership in 2021, aiming to jointly beef up their military muscle in a bid to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Potential collaboration with Japan on AUKUS' technological goals will be on the agenda when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets U.S. President Joe Biden on April 10, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told the Nikkei business daily and other outlets.