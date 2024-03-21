Lottery shops in China are ditching bland storefronts to reinvent themselves as hipster hangouts, with slogans that tempt youngsters hit by an economic slowdown with the lure of getting rich quick.

"We should still have dreams, who knows one day they may come true?” reads one sign at a lottery store in Chongqing, in southwestern China. With sleek outside seating styled like a trendy cafe, its tagline is "more than just a lottery shop.”

Another "Lotto Coffee” store in Kunming, capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, promised a free scratch ticket with every coffee purchase. "A cup of coffee with good luck,” said a slogan on the wall. Sales of scratch-offs, which offer instant results, last year were the highest in data going back to 2008, official statistics show.