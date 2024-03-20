After a relaxing weekend away, Guillermo Ibarrola was walking out of a train station in Argentina's capital when police arrested him and accused him of a robbery committed hundreds of miles away in a place he had never visited.

"It was a nightmare," Ibarrola told local media after the 2019 incident, which rights campaigners say highlights the risks of using facial recognition systems to survey populations.

The system of 300 cameras linked to a national crime database — dubbed Buenos Aires' Big Brother — was suspended two years ago after a court found it may have been used to collect data on journalists, politicians and human rights activists, and ruled it unconstitutional.