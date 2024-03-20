Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated that the United States would only help protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if its European members spent more on defense.

In an interview with Britain's right-leaning GB News that was released on Tuesday, Trump repeated remarks that triggered an uproar both at home and abroad last month. He told a campaign rally that he would encourage Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to a NATO member if it wasn't spending enough on defense.

In the interview with Trump ally and former British politician Nigel Farage, the former president again defended his recent remark that if he lost the election, there would be a "bloodbath," saying it applied to the American auto industry. And he again said he would deport migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.