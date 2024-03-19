Extreme food shortages in parts of the Gaza Strip have already exceeded famine levels, and mass death is now imminent without an immediate cease-fire and surge of food to areas cut off by fighting, the world's hunger monitor has said.

The Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC), whose assessments are relied on by U.N. agencies, said Monday that 70% of people in parts of northern Gaza were suffering the most severe level of food shortage, more than triple the 20% threshold to be considered famine.

The IPC said it did not have enough data on death rates, but estimated that residents would be dying at famine scale imminently, defined as two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or from malnutrition and disease.