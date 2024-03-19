North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw firing drills involving "newly-equipped super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media said Tuesday, a day after Seoul said Pyongyang had fired several short-range ballistic missiles.

The United States and South Korea wrapped up one of their major annual joint military exercises last week, prompting angry retorts and live-fire drills from nuclear-armed Pyongyang, which condemns all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

Seoul's military said Monday it had detected the launch of "multiple short-range ballistic missiles" by the North, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the South Korean capital for talks.