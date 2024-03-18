The United Nation's children's agency said on Sunday over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza in Israel's offensive, adding many were suffering from severe malnutrition and did not "even have the energy to cry."

"Thousands more have been injured or we can't even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble. ... We haven't seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program on Sunday.

"I've been in wards of children who are suffering from severe anemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies ... don't even have the energy to cry."