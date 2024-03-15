Former table tennis star Ai Fukuhara has agreed with her ex-husband, Taiwanese table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh, to return to a joint custody arrangement for their son, she announced Friday, ending a high-profile case of alleged international child abduction.

“From now on, going forward, I would like to cooperate with Mr. Chiang in the raising of our children,” Fukuhara said as she appeared at a news conference held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan. She left soon after her brief statement without taking questions.

“I hope that you will continue to watch over and support us from now on,” she said.