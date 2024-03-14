U.S. Forces Japan Osprey aircraft took to the air on Thursday amid lingering concern over the safety of the tilt-rotor planes following a deadly crash late last year.

The resumption came after Washington last week lifted a worldwide flight ban on the aircraft after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 transport plane crashed off a southwestern Japan island on Nov. 29, killing all eight crew aboard.

The Defense Ministry said late Wednesday that the U.S. and the Self-Defense Forces wold resume flights of the aircraft in Japan.