North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a military demonstration involving a new battle tank, state media KCNA reported on Thursday, in the latest show of force by the isolated state as South Korea and the United States wrapped up joint drills.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" that the new type of main battle tank successfully demonstrated its striking power in its first performance display on Wednesday, KCNA said.

The "training match" was designed to inspect the combat capabilities of tank crews and make them familiar with combat action on different tactical missions, it said.