The health ministry has urged residents to get their measles shots following the confirmation of eight cases of the illness among passengers who arrived on a flight from overseas at Kansai International Airport in late February, amid a continuing global spread of the disease.

Multiple cases emerged after the arrival of Etihad's Flight EY 830 from the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 24, with the initial case in Higashi-Osaka City reported on March 1. This was followed by seven secondary infections confirmed in Osaka and other prefectures.

Many of those infected were in their 20s, said a ministry spokesperson.