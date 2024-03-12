Reservations have been launched for government-subsidized trips to the earthquake-affected Hokuriku region, with up to a 50% discount offered for accommodation and travel packages.

On Tuesday, reservations for subsidized trips to Ishikawa Prefecture began, following the start of those for Toyama, Niigata and Fukui prefectures last Friday, as part of the first leg of the promotional campaign, which covers trips between this Saturday and Apr. 26.

The tourism agency launched the discount campaign — available for both domestic and foreign travelers — as a way to support and revitalize the tourism industry in the region, which has suffered significant losses due to cancellations and a decrease in tourists following the Noto earthquake on Jan. 1.