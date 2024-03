A South Korean citizen arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage was a missionary who supported North Korean laborers based in Russia's Far East, South Korean media reports said Tuesday.

The man, named as Baek Won-soon, was transferred from Vladivostok to Moscow and is accused of handing over classified information to foreign intelligence agencies, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Baek, 53, was described as a "deeply religious" person who was also registered as the founder of a travel company based in Vladivostok, according to Tass.