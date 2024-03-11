Tokyo will continue to offer financial assistance of upward of ¥300,000 ($2,040) to all women seeking to have their eggs frozen despite a higher-than-expected number of applicants to the subsidy, the metropolitan government confirmed on Monday.

The program — which was made public last September — has over 2,900 applicants as of Monday, which is significantly higher than the 300 spots the city initially budgeted for.

The city began accepting applications for the subsidy last October for women residing in Tokyo age 18 to 39 who are looking to freeze their eggs. Under the program, recipients who fit the criteria can receive upward of ¥200,000 the year they go through the procedure and get ¥20,000 in yearly aid for the five years following treatment. The program applies to all those residing in Tokyo, regardless of nationality.