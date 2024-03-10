Since his tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has made an unabashed turn to the right politically, defying the orthodoxy that Silicon Valley is a citadel of well-heeled liberals beholden to Democrats.

Long considered non-identifiable ideologically, Musk's politics are now hard-line right wing as he uses his platform (now called X) to stoke the themes cherished by Fox News, conservative talk radio and far-right movements across the West.

In just the latest example, repeating a conspiracy theory found in far-right chat rooms, Musk last week posted that U.S. President Joe Biden was importing migrants for votes, laying the groundwork for "something far worse than 9/11."