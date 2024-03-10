Japan is not doing enough to prepare for natural disasters involving nuclear accidents, experts warn, 13 years after a massive earthquake that triggered a triple reactor meltdown in Fukushima Prefecture.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has been reviewing its nuclear disaster response guidelines, which outline how residents should be evacuated. The review is not expected to cover such complex disasters, however, though some say the need for specific measures became apparent after the magnitude 7.6 quake struck Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.

In Fukushima Prefecture, up to around 160,000 people evacuated following the March 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. A total of 2,343 people died of causes indirectly linked to the disaster, accounting for about 60% of the total death toll in the prefecture.