While 13 years have passed since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which caused a severe nuclear accident, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is moving toward restarting idled nuclear power reactors.

But a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1 this year reminded the country of the risk of a complex disaster, in which an earthquake or tsunami leads to a nuclear plant accident.

The New Year's Day temblor occurred near Hokuriku Electric Power's Shika nuclear power station in the Ishikawa town of Shika.