U.S. President Joe Biden is directing the military to establish a temporary port on the coast of the Gaza Strip to ramp up the delivery of aid and ease the humanitarian crisis in the territory sparked by the Israel-Hamas war, according to senior administration officials.

Biden will announce the steps in his State of the Union address on Thursday night, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to detail the plans.

The ships will carry food, water, medicine and other supplies, according to the officials, who said the temporary pier will provide capacity equivalent to hundreds of truckloads of additional assistance each day. U.S. officials plan for control of the port to transition to a commercially operated facility over time.