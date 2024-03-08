Yumi Ishikawa, who started the "#KuToo" campaign against companies that force female workers to wear high heels, wants to draw more attention to the issue of sexual abuse in Japan.

"I don't want younger people to experience what I went through," actress Ishikawa, 37, said in an interview ahead of International Women's Day on Friday.

Ishikawa, whose activities first focused on the sexual violence she suffered, believes recent positive changes in the social environment have allowed women to speak up more easily about sexual harassment and assault.