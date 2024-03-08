China has stepped up gray-zone warfare against Taiwan, aiming to make the areas around the democratic island "saturated" with balloons, drones and civilian boats, a Taiwan Defense Ministry report said on Thursday.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, has complained in recent years that China has been using so-called gray-zone warfare, which wields irregular tactics to exhaust a foe without resorting to open combat.

In a report sent to parliament, the ministry said Beijing has launched "multifront saturated gray-zone" tactics to harass Taiwan, including increased patrols of ships and planes.