Hundreds of Czechs and a handful of Ukrainians are working round the clock in the eastern Czech Republic to transform a collection of buildings dating back to World War II into a hub for supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

The initiative is part of Europe's efforts to provide Kyiv with weapons to repel Russian forces after the stalling of U.S. military aid, which had been the backbone of international support.

Visiting the Sternberk facility, owned by Czech private arms manufacturer Excalibur Army, Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, head of the Dutch military, described the urgency of the situation as Kyiv's losses mount in eastern and southern Ukraine.