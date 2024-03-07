Private business operators in Japan are gearing up to comply with upcoming legal requirements mandating "reasonable consideration" for people with disabilities.

Against this backdrop, an increasing number of organizations, both in the private and public sectors, are embracing solutions provided by a French startup. The solutions allow for adjustments to website design settings in line with users' visual, motor and cognitive capabilities, facilitating a more comfortable browsing experience for people with disabilities.

Japan's revised law on eliminating discrimination against people with disabilities is scheduled to take effect in April. Enacted in 2021, the law mandates that both the central and local governments, along with business operators, provide reasonable consideration to people with disabilities. Previously, business operators were required to make such efforts.