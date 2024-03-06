The Sapporo District Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday indicted Runa Tamura, 30, over the killing and decapitation of a 62-year-old male office worker at a hotel in Sapporo's downtown Susukino district in July last year.

The prosecutors also charged her father Osamu Tamura, a 60-year-old doctor, with aiding and abetting the murder, as well as her mother Hiroko Tamura, 61, with aiding in the mutilation and abandonment of the victim's corpse.

The suspects have been under detention for six months to undergo psychiatric evaluations.

Prosecutors judged that the suspects are capable of being held criminally responsible.

They have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to or denied their involvement in the incident.