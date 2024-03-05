U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Israel to craft a "credible" humanitarian plan before conducting major military activities in the city of Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, during a meeting with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz, the White House said on Monday.

Harris also pressed Israel to take more measures to get aid into Gaza, reiterating a sharp message delivered on Sunday that called conditions in the coastal enclave "inhumane."

"The Vice President and Minister Gantz discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians," the White House said in a statement about the meeting.