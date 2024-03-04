To convey the enduring lessons of the Great East Japan Earthquake to future generations, three prefectures in the Tohoku region — Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima — are making full-scale efforts to attract educational tours to areas affected by the disaster.

The initiatives aim to keep the memory of the disaster alive while simultaneously promoting tourism in the region.

According to the 3/11 Memorial Network, a group of individuals and organizations that focuses on preserving the memory of the disaster, approximately 1.56 million people visited 33 facilities and organizations in the three prefectures in 2023. This marked a 1.3-fold increase from the previous year’s 1.18 million visitors.