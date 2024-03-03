German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Saturday a full investigation after a recording of confidential army talks on the Ukraine war was circulated on Russian social media, in a huge embarrassment for Berlin.

A German Defense Ministry spokeswoman confirmed that the ministry believed a conversation in the air force division was "intercepted."

"We are currently unable to say for certain whether changes were made to the recorded or transcribed version that is circulating on social media," the spokeswoman said.