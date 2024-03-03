A series of earthquakes that have rattled the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture and surrounding areas over the past week — believed to be part of a phenomenon known as a “slow slip” in tectonic plates — have prompted a government panel to warn of more “strong tremors” in the coming days.

Three earthquakes measuring a shindo 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, as well as four measuring a shindo 3, have occurred since Thursday, including a magnitude 5.2 on Friday.

These quakes are believed to have been caused by a slow slip between the Philippine Sea plate and the continental plate off the Chiba coast, based on satellite data from Japan’s Geospatial Information Authority.