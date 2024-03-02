The Pentagon will lift its ban on flights of the grounded Osprey V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft next week, The Associated Press reported Friday, in a move that could be followed by Japan, nearly three months after a deadly accident involving the aircraft off Kagoshima Prefecture.

The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, which grounded the controversial aircraft on Dec. 7, will lift it and allow the military services to begin putting in place their plans to return the Osprey to the skies, the report said, citing unidentified U.S. officials.

The officials said the U.S. military will share its plans with Japan — the sole international partner involved in the Osprey program. Tokyo also grounded its fleet of 14 CV-22 Ospreys following the Nov. 29 crash in waters near Kagoshima’s Yakushima Island that left eight U.S. airmen dead.