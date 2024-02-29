Canada’s radical immigration experiment, which has given it one of the world’s fastest rates of population growth, has run into big trouble in the ring of suburbs and small cities around Toronto.

A post-pandemic surge of international students is causing prices for rental housing to soar, and placing a spotlight on the uncontrolled growth of colleges that are taking advantage of vulnerable young people with inferior academic programs, according to the government’s own immigration minister.

Much of the blame is falling on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who oversaw a tripling in the number of foreign students to more than 1 million. Today, about 1 in 40 people in the country is on a foreign-study visa.